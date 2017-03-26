Changes made to Texas standardized tests to avoid glitches

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:23 Royals manager Ned Yost on the second base competition

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

4:09 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight losses: 'They all stick with me'

0:58 KU's Landen Lucas: 'You hope you're not remembered for that'

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation