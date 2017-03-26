Payment up in the air for Black Hawk County bridge repair

Black Hawk County officials are struggling to decide how to pay for the replacement of a bridge crossing the Cedar River without raising property taxes or limiting funding for other road projects.
The 55-year-old bridge has been deemed structurally deficient and needs to be rebuilt at an estimated cost of $6.5 million to $7.3 million, The Courier (http://bit.ly/2mZqNwC) reported.
The county Board of Supervisors is considering paying for the project with existing road funds, which would severely reduce other road resurfacing and bridge projects over the next five years.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas is urging the board to pay for the bridge by issuing general obligation bonds, which the board did in 2010 for the $8 million replacement of two bridges near La Porte City and several other times for road surfacing work. Nicholas said she believes the county has some of the best roads and bridges in Iowa due to that bonding.
Supervisor Tom Little challenged the idea of borrowing more than $7 million, which ultimately would be repaid with property taxes. Little said a smaller bond issue paired with traditional road funds would be a fair compromise.
The supervisors must also make alignment decisions before design can begin and construction can occur as planned in 2019 and 2020.
The AECOM engineering firm estimated it would take $6.5 million to rebuild the bridge on its current alignment. Residents at a public meeting on the project in November overwhelmingly supported a $7.3 million plan to build the new bridge 55 feet south of its current location, which would keep the existing bridge open during most of the construction process.
The supervisors are expected to consider the funding and alignment options in coming weeks.
