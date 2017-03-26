GOP struggles to govern despite a monopoly in Washington

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:19 At rally for animal shelter, mayor suggests what to tell opponents of Question 3

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'

1:38 Oregon Ducks bring heartbreak to Kansas Jayhawks

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

0:58 KU's Landen Lucas: 'You hope you're not remembered for that'

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation