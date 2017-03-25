Self-driving Uber SUV struck during Arizona accident

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

1:15 App turns $1 bill into the White House

2:24 Would you rent this $1,800 luxury KC apartment?

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:42 Five things to do in Kansas City

2:53 Devonte' Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

2:39 Royals prospect Josh Staumont learning to be a major league pitcher

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics