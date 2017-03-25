National & International

Fire and ambulance volunteers in NY can get tax break

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York officials are reminding volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers that they could be eligible for a personal income tax credit.

The credit is designed for state residents who were active as volunteer firefighters or ambulance workers for the full tax year. The credit is worth $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly, if both spouses qualify.

New York tax officials say that more than 79,600 volunteers received $15.9 million in 2014, the latest year for which figures are available.

Tax day is April 18 this year.

Resident who already receive a property tax exemption for their volunteer service cannot claim the credit.

