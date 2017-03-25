Fire and ambulance volunteers in NY can get tax break

New York officials are reminding volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers that they could be eligible for a personal income tax credit.
The credit is designed for state residents who were active as volunteer firefighters or ambulance workers for the full tax year. The credit is worth $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly, if both spouses qualify.
New York tax officials say that more than 79,600 volunteers received $15.9 million in 2014, the latest year for which figures are available.
Tax day is April 18 this year.
Resident who already receive a property tax exemption for their volunteer service cannot claim the credit.
