Judge rules against UPS in untaxed cigarette case

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank Pause

2:56 Dallas Symphony members perform carpool karaoke with violins

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:36 'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds

0:31 Coke’s March Madness commercial suggests one way rivals can unite

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.