Judge gives 7-year term in Chicago school bribery scandal

A federal judge has sentenced the owner of two education-services companies to a seven-year prison term for offering bribes and kickbacks to the former head of Chicago Public Schools.
Gary Solomon was sentenced Friday after a plea agreement last year. As part of that agreement he admitted he offered former school district CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett bribes and kickbacks in exchange for her steering $23 million in contracts to his companies.
Prosecutors portrayed him as the "mastermind" of the scandal. Solomon's attorneys have contested his level of involvement. They asked for an 18-month term.
Byrd-Bennett previously worked for Solomon's companies. Prosecutors say the 48-year-old from Wilmette also provided Byrd-Bennett with other perks, including meals and sports tickets.
Byrd-Bennett has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is to be sentenced next month.
