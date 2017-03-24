Moonlighting regulator's 2nd job not a conflict, lawyer says

The attorney for a state telecommunications regulator accused of improperly working part-time for a telecommunications consulting firm says his second job doesn't violate his oath of office.
State Sen. Jim Smith and other officials have raised questions about Nebraska Public Service Commission executive director Jeff Pursley's position with Parrish, Blessing and Associates. Smith says the outside work appears to constitute at least an indirect interest that would violate state conflict-of-interest law.
Pursley's attorney, Jeanette Stull, told the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2nYDTLs ) on Wednesday that Pursley's work doesn't bring into direct contact with any clients regulated by the commission or constitute an indirect interest.
Commission chairman Tim Schram has declined to comment. The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission executive director has said Pursley's work doesn't run afoul of state accountability laws.
Comments