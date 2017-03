Regulators seek state opinions on proposed plant

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky Pause

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

0:37 Purdue beat the team that beat KU in Allen Fieldhouse: Will it help at Sprint Center?

1:03 Cuonzo Martin reminisces about Purdue's Sweet 16 win vs. Kansas

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin