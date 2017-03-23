Senate expected to vote to choose Ruggerio as Senate leader

The Rhode Island Senate is expected to vote Thursday to choose Dominick Ruggerio as a successor to Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, who is stepping down to work for a hospital industry group.
Democratic senators held a caucus meeting Thursday afternoon where they chose Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat and the chamber's majority leader, as their pick to replace Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat who was the first woman to lead the chamber. She is leaving to be president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.
The entire Senate must vote to choose a new president, but the caucus vote is seen as decisive because Democrats hold 33 of the chamber's 38 seats.
The Democrats also chose Warwick Sen. Michael McCaffrey to replace Ruggerio as the next majority leader. McCaffrey has been chairman of the Senate's judiciary committee. Two Democrats didn't attend the caucus or vote.
Paiva Weed said she plans to resign as president Thursday, but will remain a senator for a short time and will participate in the vote for a successor. Her new job starts on May 1. An election will be held in her district later this year to fill her open Senate seat.
Ruggerio said, if chosen as president, he would continue Paiva Weed's inclusive approach to governance.
"I don't like to mess with success," he told reporters Wednesday after Paiva Weed's announcement. "I think we've done a great job here. We've had a number of great initiatives. We've done a number of job development programs. And I just want to see how things go and I'm not anticipating any changes at this point in time."
Ruggerio was first elected to the House in 1980 and to the Senate in 1984, representing parts of Providence's North End and the town of North Providence, where he lives.
He said the "tremendous time commitment" required to lead the Senate is making him consider retiring soon from his longtime job as an administrator for the New England Laborers Labor Management Cooperation Trust, a group representing construction contractors and union officials.
