Pennsylvania official rips pipeline protests, Maryland gov

A member of Pennsylvania's utility regulatory board says natural-gas pipeline opponents are engaging in a "jihad" and he criticized Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's support for banning hydraulic fracturing.
Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, made the comments Tuesday at natural gas industry conference in State College. StateImpact Pennsylvania, a project of radio stations WITF and WHYY, reported (http://n.pr/2nBHiT4 ) Powelson's comments.
Powelson, a Republican, says the "jihad has begun" and complained that pipeline protesters show up at the homes of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission members.
Powelson calls it a little shocking that Hogan opposes fracking, considering the pipeline flow to Dominion Resources' multibillion-dollar project in Maryland to export liquefied natural gas.
Powelson says he's met with President Donald Trump's staff about serving as a FERC commissioner.
