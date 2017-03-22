Stocks mixed a day after a plunge; tech gains, Nike sinks

U.S. stocks are slightly higher Wednesday as technology companies rise and investors react to another drop in bond yields by buying utilities and other high-dividend stocks while selling bank shares. The market is coming off its biggest loss in five months.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,347 as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,654, dragged down by Nike's biggest one-day loss since June 2012. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,816. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies sank 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,343.
On Tuesday the market suffered its biggest one-day loss since October as investors wondered if key aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda will be delayed. The Republican-backed American Health Care Act appears to be in trouble ahead of a House of Representatives vote on Thursday. That could affect Trump's proposals for business-friendly policies like tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending.
THE QUOTE: Terry Simpson, a multi-asset strategist for BlackRock, says it's noteworthy that even though the bill's fate is unclear, stocks didn't fall any further on Wednesday. He said that means investors still think Congress and the Trump administration will come together on an agenda of lower taxes, looser regulations and more spending on infrastructure.
"The market really wants to believe in the new administration," he said. But if the bill falters in the House on Thursday or the Senate later on, investors will have "increased doubt in the ability to pass the pro-growth agenda."
TECH ON TOP: Technology companies led the market higher, which they've done throughout this year. Apple gained $1.31 to $141.15 and Microsoft rose 71 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $65.02 while software maker Adobe Systems added $1.08 to $126.15. The S&P 500's technology index is up 11 percent in 2017, more than double the gain for the broader S&P 500.
POWER PLAY: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40 percent from 2.42 percent.
Investors snapped up high-dividend stocks as bond yields fell. Entergy gained 92 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $76.68 while Exelon picked up 32 cents to $36.28. Real estate investment trusts made gains as well, but utilities stood out. They are the best-performing part of the S&P 500 over the last month.
TEARS FOR SEARS: Sears said in a regulatory filing that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to remain in business. In recent years the parent company of Sears and Kmart has closed more than 2,000 stores and slashed spending and jobs, and it has sold brands and split off its real estate assets to raise cash. The company continues to lose billions a year as its sales fall further. It said pension agreements may prevent it from spinning off other businesses. The stock has already been trading near all-time lows and lost $1.10, or 12.1 percent, to $8 Wednesday.
The company's real estate investment trust, Seritage, lost 82 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $42.73.
DIDN'T DO IT: Shoe and athletic apparel giant Nike is on track for its worst day in almost five years as Wall Street wasn't impressed with its third-quarter results, which included slightly disappointing sales, or its forecasts for the current period. Nike shares fell $3.93, or 6.9 percent, to $54.08. The stock is up this year but hasn't recovered from a 19-percent tumble in 2016. Investors have worried about Nike's intense competition with rivals Under Armour and Adidas.
ENERGY: Oil prices continued to fall after the U.S. government said fuel stockpiles grew more than expected last week. U.S. crude lost 20 cents to $48.04 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 32 cents to $50.64 a barrel in London.
OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.60 a gallon. Heating oil lost 1 cent to $1.50 a gallon. Natural gas sank 8 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
METALS: The price of gold rose for the fifth day in a row. It edged up $3.20 to $1,249.70 an ounce. Silver fell less than 1 cent to $17.58 an ounce. Copper rose 1 cent to $1.63 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110.92 yen from 111.90 yen. The euro dipped to $1.0798 from $1.0804.
OVERSEAS: Stocks overseas were lower after losses in the U.S. The British FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 percent. The German DAX fell 0.5 percent and the CAC 40 in France dropped 0.2 percent. In Japan the Nikkei 225 stock index fell 2.1 percent as the yen strengthened compared to the dollar, which hurts Japanese exporters. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong dropped 1.1 percent and the South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 percent.
