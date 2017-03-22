Former Sen. Feingold launches new advocacy group

Former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold is starting a new nonprofit political advocacy group focused on abolishing the Electoral College, voters' rights, campaign finance reform and protecting the independence of the Supreme Court.
Feingold announced the new group, called LegitAction, on Wednesday. It comes four months after he lost a rematch for the U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
Feingold had previously headed a political action committee called Progressives United that he ended in 2015 before his Senate run.
A press release announcing creation of the group says it will "advocate for the restoration and protection of a legitimate U.S. government that is accountable to its citizens by promoting pro-democracy reforms."
Feingold served three terms in the Senate before being ousted by Johnson in 2010.
