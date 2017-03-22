Global shares tumble on jitters over Trump reform agenda

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky Pause

3:04 ConnectHome and Google Fiber bring gigabit Ethernet to public housing

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire