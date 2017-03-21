Kansas lawmakers embrace old concepts in new school formula

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky Pause

3:04 ConnectHome and Google Fiber bring gigabit Ethernet to public housing

1:59 Jolt Lighting helps make Overland Park display interactive with tweets and texts

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:44 The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park