Sununu to name Manchester attorney as next attorney general

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has made his choice for New Hampshire's next attorney general.
Sununu will nominate Manchester-based attorney Gordon MacDonald on Wednesday to be the state's top prosecutor. If confirmed by the Executive Council, MacDonald will replace Joe Foster, who was appointed by Sununu's Democratic predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
"Throughout his distinguished legal career, Gordon has demonstrated exceptional legal talent with the highest levels of respect for the rule of law," Sununu said in a Tuesday statement. "Gordon is widely respected across New Hampshire's legal community and has earned a sterling reputation for his legal talents and commitment to public service."
MacDonald practices commercial litigation as a partner at Nixon Peabody LLC and serves as chair of the New Hampshire Board of Bar Examiners. He's done volunteer work for domestic violence cases and helped raise money for civil legal assistance.
"I am humbled by this nomination," MacDonald said in a statement. "As the state's chief law enforcement and legal officer, the responsibilities of this office are great."
MacDonald has occasionally represented clients opposite of the state. In 2014, he represented hospitals in an ongoing tax fight with the state that was eventually settled through legislation.
MacDonald's firm, Nixon Peabody, represents Purdue Pharma, an opioid manufacturer engaged in a court battle with the state Department of Justice. Foster has opened an investigation into whether Purdue and other drug manufacturers deceptively marketed their products. The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether the state can hire outside counsel to aid in the investigation.
MacDonald declined to answer questions Tuesday from The Associated Press about whether he is representing Purdue. He referred all inquiries about his current practice to the governor's office. Sununu's spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information about whether MacDonald would be asked to recuse himself in cases related to Purdue or hospital payments.
MacDonald also is active in Republican politics. He served as chief of staff to former U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey in the 1980s and was a delegate for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's presidential bid at last summer's GOP convention.
The council is likely vote on April 5 on MacDonald's nomination.
Comments