Proposed rules would protect domestic violence victims

Maine's labor department wants the public's perspective on labor laws protecting victims of domestic violence, assault and stalking.
State employment law says victims of such violence must have time off for reasons like preparing for court proceedings or receiving medical treatment. Recent changes to state law said workers who are denied leave in violation of the law must report within six months.
The state is moving to clarify those rules and is accepting comments by April 7.
The rules would increase the fine for illegal denials up to $1,000 for each violation for an employer. Workers found to have been terminated in violation of the law can elect re-employment with back wages or damages of up to three times the amount of the fines.
