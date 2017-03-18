APS to be a player in elections and report spending annually

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

0:41 Josh Jackson scores 17 points in NCAA Tournament debut: 'Glad to have him back'

1:14 KU coach Bill Self: 'We were a little nervous early'

2:16 KU 100, UC Davis 62: Postgame interviews

0:35 KU players show off athletic ability with lob dunks in win over UC Davis

0:26 KU's Tyler Self says he didn't know score on his three-pointer