APNewsbreak: Analysis: 380,000 Arizonans may lose Medicaid

0:46 Video: Top U.S. transportation official likes self-driving cars Pause

9:38 How vehicle-to-vehicle communication works

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

14:43 Preview of KU and UC Davis first-round NCAA game

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall