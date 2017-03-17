California Democrats decry Trump's slated housing fund cuts

Democratic lawmakers in California say cuts to affordable housing funds in President Donald Trump's proposed budget would be devastating to the state.
They said Friday the White House's plans put more pressure on them to address California's housing crisis.
Trump's budget blueprint calls for more than $6 billion in cuts to the federal Housing and Urban Development agency. It would eliminate Community Development Block Grants and reduce money for public housing.
The blueprint likely faces weeks of negotiations and has already drawn opposition from some Republicans and Democrats in Congress. But it still has state lawmakers worried.
Lawmakers say an estimated 1.5 million California families lack access to affordable housing and the state has disproportionately high rates of homelessness.
