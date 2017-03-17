Shea-Porter says Trump budget doesn't reflect morals, values

New Hampshire Democratic U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter says the budget is a "moral document," and she's deeply concerned by drastic cuts proposed in President Donald Trump's budget blueprint that "fail to reflect our shared morals and values."
Shea-Porter says as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, she's concerned that the budget reflects an incomplete understanding of how the nation is kept safe. She says since World War II, the country's international affairs budget has been key to maintaining stability around the globe, and cutting critical international aid and diplomatic funding would be disastrous to national security.
Trump on Thursday unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget that cuts many domestic programs but includes a big increase for the military and a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
