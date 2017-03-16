New Mexico minimum wage bill heads to governor

A proposal to increase New Mexico's minimum wage for the first time since 2009 is on its way to the governor's desk.
The Senate on Thursday approved of increasing minimum wage by $1.50 to $9 an hour. An $8 hourly training wage would apply to the first two months of employment.
The bill includes no future adjustments for inflation.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has expressed support for a minimum wage hike as long as it is in line with neighboring states, where base wages range from $10 to $7.25.
The state's three largest urban areas — Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque — already have local minimums. The highest is $11.09 in Santa Fe.
