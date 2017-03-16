The Latest: DEA: Raids target group exporting Colorado pot

The Latest on marijuana raids in Colorado (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Authorities have raided over a dozen locations in Colorado linked with an organization accused of shipping marijuana out-of-state.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said it was helping local authorities serve search warrants at 20 locations between the Denver and Colorado Springs areas on Thursday.
Court documents in the case, which is being handled by District Attorney George Brauchler's office, are sealed.
Denver television reported that the locations included a spot in a commercial neighborhood in Denver and a home in suburban Castle Rock.
A DEA spokesman says the investigation has been in the works for months and isn't the result of any new directive from the Trump administration. There were several rounds of pot raids in the state under the previous administration.
New Attorney General Jeff Sessions has indicated he wants stronger enforcement of federal law on marijuana.
8:40 a.m.
