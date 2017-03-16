Heitkamp says Trump budget proposal would hurt North Dakota

North Dakota's Democratic U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's budget proposal would hurt North Dakota and other parts of rural America.
Heidi Heitkamp says the $1.15 trillion budget that Trump unveiled Thursday would cut funding for agriculture and rural development programs. She says it also jeopardizes permanent flood protection projects in Fargo and Minot.
Trump's budget is a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes many domestic programs to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Trump says it makes the safety of people a priority, and "puts America first."
Trump's proposal covers only roughly one-fourth of the approximately $4 trillion federal budget, the discretionary portion that Congress passes each year.
