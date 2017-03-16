Lee County board moves toward hiking minimum wage

Supervisors have moved toward raising the minimum wage in Lee County despite pending state legislation that would undo their decision.
The Fort Madison Daily Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2nefLXJ) that the board passed the county measure at its first reading Tuesday. The measure faces two more board votes in the affirmative before raising the wage to $8.20 an hour on May 1.
The Iowa House has approved and sent to the Senate a measure that would ban local governments from raising the minimum wage.
Supervisor Don Hunold says that if the board increases the minimum wage now and the state reverses it, the board's vote will have been a waste of time. But he says that if the state measure doesn't pass final muster, "Then fine, we'll move on."
