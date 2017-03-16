Syrian activists say airstrike on mosque kills at least 35

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:00 Sights and sounds from Jayhawks' NCAA practice

0:41 Frank Mason on Josh Jackson: 'Josh is great kid. We'll all love him'

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin