Somali official says pirates open fire on local naval forces

2:21 KU senior Frank Mason on winning Big 12 player of the year Pause

3:18 KU coach Bill Self on Frank Mason winning Big 12 player of the year

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes