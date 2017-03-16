Australia calls for binding conduct code in South China Sea

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall Pause

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:53 UMKC coach Kareem Richardson talks about Roos' big win in the CBI

3:24 Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser on record start: 'It's hard to fathom'

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

1:51 Naturalization ceremony welcomes 400 new citizens