Australian court fines gambling company Tabcorp $35 million

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?' Pause

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

3:07 Tim Calvert speaks to Kansas senate education committee about Title IX investigations

0:43 TCU coach Jamie Dixon on upsetting Kansas

1:09 Devonté Graham says Jayhawks need 'to put our foot on teams' throats'

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

25:00 Analysis: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

1:50 Adoption by the numbers