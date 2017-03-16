National & International

March 16, 2017 1:19 AM

Opponents of fracking to protest in Annapolis

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Opponents of natural gas drilling known as fracking say they are planning a protest at the entrance of the Maryland State House to back a complete ban of the drilling practice.

The protest is scheduled for Thursday. A moratorium already is in place, but it expires in October.

The House passed a ban last week 97-40.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has expressed support for a moratorium. On Wednesday, he said: "I'm favoring that fracking doesn't take place any time in the near future."

Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't decided whether he would veto a measure banning fracking. Hogan said: "I don't know that one's necessary, but we'll take a look at whatever the legislature decides to do with that."

Opponents cite pollution concerns. Supporters say fracking would create jobs.

