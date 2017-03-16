US to confront trade partners at global finance meeting

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

3:07 Tim Calvert speaks to Kansas senate education committee about Title IX investigations

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together