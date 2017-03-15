House majority leader amends North Dakota casino bill

North Dakota's Republican House majority leader has changed his proposal to allow up to six state-owned casinos, if voters approve.
Rep. Al Carlson is introducing an amendment Wednesday that would allow for up to six privately-owned, state-regulated casinos.
Opponents say a change to the state Constitution to allow more casinos would hurt American Indian gambling facilities and relationships with tribes.
Carlson's original proposal would forbid state casinos from being built within 20 miles of a reservation. The amendment would double that distance.
The new proposal would allow the casinos anywhere in the state. Previously, the casinos also would not be allowed within five miles of a city of more than 5,000 people.
If approved by the Legislature, voters could decide the issue in the June 2018 primary.
