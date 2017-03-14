Xbox One controller chargers recalled after reports of overheating

About 121,000 Xbox One controller chargers sold in the U.S. have been recalled following reports of overheating.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the recall Tuesday, writing the Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers pose a burn hazard to consumers.
The safety commission encourages immediately ceasing use of the chargers and contacting Performance Designed Products for a full refund. The company can be reached at 800-263-1156 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There have been 24 reports of the chargers overheating and six reports of the product emitting a burning odor, the safety commission reported.
Energizer appears on the black charger box, which were purchased between February 2016 and February 2017 at retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop and other stores and on Amazon.com.
For more information about the recall, visit Performance Designed Products’ safety recall page.
