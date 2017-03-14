Gorsuch's environment record: Neither a clear friend or foe

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

2:25 911 operators stretched thin in Kansas City

1:14 Parkville boat ramp where Toni Anderson's car was found

1:08 After triple murder, victim's family asks for help

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds

0:29 Resource center opens to help Oak Grove residents affected by tornado

0:46 Teens knock out woman, take her purse, keys, vehicle

2:28 Quindaro Ruins a story of freedom, unity, community

1:46 Tiny houses to shelter homeless veterans