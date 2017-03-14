Brazil's ex-president denies trying to obstruct graft probe

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together