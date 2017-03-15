House approves budget after hours of debate

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

3:07 Tim Calvert speaks to Kansas senate education committee about Title IX investigations

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

2:25 911 operators stretched thin in Kansas City

1:04 Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer