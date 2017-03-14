National & International

March 14, 2017 10:45 AM

Dayton: GOP health plan costly to state, hits vulnerable

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Gov. Mark Dayton says Minnesota could lose $2 billion in federal funds within 18 months under the health care plan from congressional Republicans.

Dayton says cuts to Medicaid and MinnesotaCare would put coverage at risk for 1.2 million Minnesotans. He says cuts would fall hardest on seniors, children and people with disabilities, and would hurt Greater Minnesota the most because health care costs more in some parts of the state.

The Democratic governor says health care needs to be more affordable at both the federal and state levels. But he says the GOP proposal is a step backward.

He has touted his proposal that people be allowed to buy into MinnesotaCare as a possible solution.

Related content

National & International

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of pi

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos