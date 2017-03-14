Companies file for bankruptcy after radioactive waste fines

A business owner and his two firms that were fined millions of dollars after being accused of illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste have all filed for bankruptcy in federal court.
News outlets report that Advanced TENORM Services LLC, BES LLC and Cory David Hoskins, all of West Liberty, filed separate voluntary petitions for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday. Hoskins owns Advanced TENORM through BES LLC.
Advanced TENORM and Hoskins were each fined $2.65 million by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services in November after officials said Advanced TENORM was responsible for dumping of out-of-state radioactive waste in landfills in Estill and Greenup counties.
Officials say the waste was a byproduct of fracking and had been transported from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in 2015.
