Former North Carolina governor says HB 2 hurts job search

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says it's hard to find a job because of the backlash from legislation he signed dealing with transgender rights.
McCrory said in a recent podcast with God's World Publications in Asheville that some potential employers are reluctant to hire him.
The law he signed last year struck down local nondiscrimination ordinances and requires transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificates. Backlash has prompted some artists to cancel North Carolina concerts. Some sporting events have also been canceled.
The former governor told The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2mIhZh7 ) Monday he's doing consulting and advisory board work.
He said universities have been reluctant to hire him for teaching positions because of a fear of student protests.
