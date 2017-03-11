Rockingham district attorney quits days after SBI search

One of two North Carolina district attorneys accused of conspiring to hire each other's wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work has resigned.
Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer resigned from his office Friday, according to reports by local media outlets. In a news release issued Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he had appointed former district attorney Tom Keith to serve as interim.
Blitzer's resignation came two days after agents from the State Bureau of Investigation searched his office. According to the motion to seal the documents, SBI agents were focused items including a state computer in Blitzer's possession.
A whistleblower lawsuit accuses Blitzer and Wallace Bradsher, district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, of hiring their own wives. Shortly thereafter, the women swapped jobs. In her lawsuit, filed in January, former Bradsher employee Debra Halbrook alleged she was fired for reporting the district attorneys to the SBI.
The Greensboro News & Record has reported that both district attorneys had been under scrutiny after a judge confirmed in October that the SBI was investigating their offices on allegations of stolen money.
