The Latest: TSA says ID of Ali's son confirmed at airport

2:17 Wildfires continue to plague central and southwest Kansas Pause

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

3:45 Visitors flock to Grinter's sunflower field for many reasons

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

2:02 Oak Grove residents find memories in the tornado rubble

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses