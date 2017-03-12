Analysis: Many fights, few students, so far on school choice

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense Pause

16:50 Big 12 Tournament analysis: K-State preview, KU review

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:35 Bill Self on loss to TCU: 'We just didn't quite have it today'

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:09 Devonté Graham says Jayhawks need 'to put our foot on teams' throats'

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game