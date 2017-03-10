National & International

Chinese Embassy demands apology from German T-shirt retailer

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The Chinese Embassy in Berlin is demanding a German online retailer stop the sale of a line of T-Shirts with slogans it says are insulting to China.

The offerings from retailer Spreadshirt.de include T-shirts with slogans like "Save a dog, eat a Chinese," ''Save a shark, eat a Chinese," and an image of two faux Chinese alphabet characters having sex, with the caption "now I understand Chinese."

The embassy said in a statement Friday that it's complained to the German government, demanding "the company concerned cease the sale of T-shirts insulting to China" and issue an apology and explanation.

The Leipzig-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

