South Korea's president formally ousted by court

25:00 Analysis: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals Pause

1:23 K-State pep rally at Power & Light District's KC Live

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game

1:11 Wesley Iwundu thinks Kansas State's season will feel incomplete without NCAA bid

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:11 Bob Huggins: 'We obviously didn't play very well today'

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer