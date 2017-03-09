Prosecutors: Pay our bills or delay Texas AG's fraud trial

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision' Pause

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

3:45 Visitors flock to Grinter's sunflower field for many reasons

2:44 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

0:33 Frank Mason receives Big 12 Player of the Year award

2:24 KU's Landen Lucas & Devonte' Graham preview the Big 12 Tournament