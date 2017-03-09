WikiLeaks: We'll work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths Pause

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:25 Crews continue to battle Kansas wildfires

1:42 Frankie Hughes: 'Couldn't disappoint Kevin Puryear two times'

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor

2:24 KU's Landen Lucas & Devonte' Graham preview the Big 12 Tournament

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change