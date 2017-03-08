National & International

March 8, 2017 7:59 PM

Colorado lawmakers introduce transportation funding bill

The Associated Press
DENVER

Colorado lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to ask voters for an increase in the state sales tax with the goal of generating up to $3.5 billion to improve roads and decrease traffic congestion.

The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, would raise the statewide sales tax to 3.52 percent — or three and a half cents on a dollar — from 2.9 percent, The Denver Post reported (https://goo.gl/ZSUX73 ). To offset a portion of the tax increase, the measure would decrease vehicle registration fees by $75 million a year.

The majority of the revenue would cover the payments for a $3.5 billion bond package, allowing $350 million in annual spending. Another $216 million would go to local governments for road improvements, and $92 million would cover the cost of local transit projects, which would be awarded in grants by a new commission.

Any potential measure to increase money for roads would need voter approval in November, but the legislation marks a breakthrough after months of difficult negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders to address what both parties agree is a top priority.

"If we are really going to deliver results to the people of Colorado, we need everybody at the table — Republicans and Democrats. I think this is an example of that," Duran told The Post.

Grantham said the bill probably is not what the final product will look like because a lot of debate and compromise lies ahead to produce a proposal good enough to pass muster with voters, "But I'm optimistic that we'll get there in the end."

Gov. John Hickenlooper called for a voter referendum in his State of the State address in January and continued to express optimism Wednesday about the potential for a consensus bill.

"I'm open to pretty much any way to fund it," he told reporters, emphasizing that it is not a partisan issue.

Colorado spends about $150 million in state dollars on roads. But there's a $9 billion backlog — plus a $1 billion maintenance bill each year. Doing nothing risks the state's economic growth rate, one of the top in the country, Hickenlooper has warned.

