Strong winds topple trees, powers lines in upstate New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to exercise caution as hazardous winds buffet parts of upstate.
Cuomo said strong winds are expected throughout Wednesday evening with the potential for downed power and lines and outages. He urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel as officials monitor the situation.
An empty tractor trailer ban on the New York State Thruway between exits 45 and 61 has been lifted.
Earlier, wind gusts topping 80 mph knocked over trees and power lines in the western part of the state. Nearly 100,000 people in the Rochester area lost their power.
Many schools in the area will be closed on Thursday.
Comments