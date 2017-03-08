AP FACT CHECK: White House overly downbeat about budgeteers

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision' Pause

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:21 KU senior Frank Mason on winning Big 12 player of the year

4:00 Bill Self on his team's identity and possible seeding heading into NCAA Tournament

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game