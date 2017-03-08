Former Trump aide Flynn says lobbying may have helped Turkey

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes